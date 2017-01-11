Arndt sworn in as State Representative of the 89th House District

State Representative Steven Arndt (R-Port Clinton) was sworn in as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives for the 132nd General Assembly. He represents the 89th Ohio House District, which encompasses both Erie and Ottawa counties.

“I am truly humbled and honored by the overwhelming support that Erie and Ottawa Counties have given me,” Rep. Arndt said. “I look forward to continuing what I started in my first term, by focusing on the health, well-being and prosperity of our residents, as well as helping facilitate a growing standard of living for all of Ohio’s and the 89th House District’s residents. At the end of the day, it is our communities that come first.”

By serving his second term in the Ohio House, Representative Arndt is building upon his already well-established career in public service. Rep. Arndt has been primarily focused on economic, workforce, healthcare, Lake Erie and education initiatives and legislation in the Ohio House. He has been married to his wife JoAnne for 42 years. They have two children together.