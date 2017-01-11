Telltales: Pay it forward

I really enjoyed volunteering for the Community Meal on Monday night sponsored by Bistro 163. I must admit that I didn’t give this enterprise a lot of chance for success given their Pay it Forward philosophy. Happily, once again, I was totally wrong! The volunteers that make it work and the leadership of Chef Staci are incredible. Bill Sales of Graytown is this week’s winner in our “Find Wylie” contest. He wins our weekly $20 gas card prize from Friendship Stores. Bill was selected from 101 entries having found Wylie hiding in the ad for Ciao Bella on page 1B in last week’s Beacon. Each week we hide a caricature of Wylie Walleye in an ad and our readers, when one of them finds him, can either bring in a contest entry cut out of the paper or log onto our website, thebeacon.net, and let us know where he is, thus entering, and possibly winning the contest.

The Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Member Dinner will be held on Friday, January 27, at 6 p.m. at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds Hall located at 7870 W. SR 163. The evening will kick off with social hour, followed by a hot buffet dinner, a short business meeting to elect board members, and then we kick off the entertainment with Corporate Comedian Jason Douglas, and a Chinese Auction throughout the night! Tickets are just $12 each, and may be purchased by calling the chamber office at 419-898-0479. Deadline to RSVP is January 16.



There will be a special Chicken Barbecue honoring Jake Lipstraw on Saturday, January 21, from 5-8 p.m. at the Oak Harbor High School Cafeteria. On October 1, Jake was on his way for a day of hunting with his brother when his truck was T-boned while driving through Clyde. Jake survived, but his still recovering from multiple injuries now over three months later. His wife Samantha is torn between staying home with their little girl, or driving to Toledo to be with Jake. As you can imagine, all of this has put a tremendous financial strain on the family, thus the barbecue fundraiser.



The Port Clinton High School Cheerleaders will be holding a Cheerleading Kiddie Clinic on Saturday, January 21, from 9-10:30 a.m. in the PCHS Cafeteria. The youngsters participating will get to help the varsity and jayvee cheerleaders at the Redskins’ game with Bellevue that evening. There is a $15 registration fee which includes a t-shirt, instructions, snack and drink and free admission to the game. Registration forms need to be turned into your school office no later than Friday, January 13.



The Beacon will be featuring a special “Ottawa County 2017 – Progress and Innovation” special featured section in our January 26 edition. With all the negative stuff going around, there really are some great local business stories. This edition will be inserted into The Beacon that week, and an additional 2,000 copies will go out to the Lake Erie Shores and Islands Visitors Center along with all Ottawa County Chambers of Commerce. Deadline for placing an ad is January 18.



We are going to continue our Coffee with the Editor sessions every Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at Rosie’s in downtown Port Clinton. We have been having great community conversation, and the primary purpose is to discuss possible news items that YOU think should be covered in The Beacon. See you there.