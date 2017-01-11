Foundation invites grant applications

The Ottawa County Community Foundation invites nonprofit organizations in or serving Ottawa County to submit requests for grant funding to the Foundation. The Foundation makes grants to programs in the fields of education, social services, physical and mental health, safe and positive living environments, natural resources and the arts. The Foundation serves to provide for the enrichment of the quality of life in the Ottawa County community. Since its inception in 1999, the Foundation has awarded numerous grants through designated funds, scholarship funds and organizational funds.

Applicants should download the latest Guidelines for Grant Seekers and Grant Summary Form from the website at OttawaCCF.org.



Applications must be submitted via the U. S. Postal Service to: The Ottawa County Community Foundation, P. O. Box 36, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452. Applications must be post marked no later than March 15, 2017 to be considered.



For additional information, visit the foundation website or contact Joy Roth, President, at 419-261-0797, or Jon James at 419-707-9691.



The Ottawa County Community Foundation is a public charitable organization created in 1999 by the citizens of the community to improve the quality of life for those who live and work in the Ottawa County area. To learn more about the foundation or how you might start a named fund or scholarship, visit their website: ottawaccf.org.