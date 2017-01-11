The Village Square

We have had 18 new house permits this year, which is more than double last year and three house additions. Also, we issued more than the average number of accessory permits in 2016 with twenty-five. This includes five decks, seven boat docks, three fences and more than a dozen garages and sheds.

In addition to being the Zoning Administrator, I also serve as the Secretary for the Planning Commission. The Planning commission consists of three Citizen Members and two members from the Village Administration, comprising five in total. The members representing the Village Administration are Mayor Jackie Bird and Councilman David Redett. The Citizen members are Terry Glovinsky as the Vice Chair, member Corky Zembala and new member Tim Feller, filling the vacancy of the retiring Chairman Hal Clagg, who was a citizen member for 16 years. Mr. Clagg’s years with the Village saw some important milestones for Zoning and Planning, such as when he petitioned for Johnson’s Island to be annexed into the Village in the year 2000 and helped coordinate bringing the zoning of Johnson’s Island under Village Authority. Mr. Clagg balanced expertise, attention to detail and a huge knowledge base of both the Zoning and Subdivision regulations with a genuine desire to help people develop their properties, while still protecting the rights and desires of the rest of the Village. That task can be at best daunting and at worst impossible! Both the Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning appeals, and I will sorely miss him.

If you need Zoning information, you can call, email or stop in to the Village office, which is located above the Police Station, and ask me questions. The Zoning/Planning Office is open every weekday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The phone number is 419-798-4074 and the email address is