OSS calendar contest winners

Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca County art students in 7th grade through 12th grade were given the opportunity to participate in the OSS Solid Waste District’s Calendar Design Contest. Students were encouraged to create a design with a recycling or litter prevention theme to be included in a 2017 Calendar created by the District.

Amy Drummer, the District’s Assistant Director explains how the Calendar Contest has an overall positive impact on the community.

“The calendar contest is a great way for the District’s recycling goals to reach middle and high school students. These talented students then express those goals through their own artwork to further the environmental message,” said Drummer, “We enjoy working with the art councils, who judge the contest, making this a good community project as well.”

Entries received were judged by the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council. Twelve designs were selected to be displayed in the calendar. Winning designs at the High School level were submitted by Ms. Harkelroad, Art Teacher at Port Clinton High School and include the following students:

Katelyn Wammes Port Clinton High School

First place

Katelyn Wammes

Second place

Gabriel Haghiri

Gabriel Haghiri Port Clinton High School

Winning designs at the Middle School level were also submitted by Mrs. Cable, Art Teacher at Genoa Middle School and include the following students:

Caitlin Cruickshank Genoa Middle School

First place

Caitlin Cruickshank

Second place

Abigail Lesniewicz

Abigail Lesniewicz Genoa Middle School

All of the winners received a backpack made from recycled plastic filled with a variety of art supplies and a framed picture of their original artwork.

The finished 2017 calendars were distributed to schools and county offices in each of the three counties. The District would like to congratulate all of the winners and thank all students who participated in the contest.

For general recycling information, District recycling collections and events log onto the OSS Solid Waste District's website at www.recycleoss.org. You can also join us on Facebook by searching: Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Green Recycling Scene and hitting the like button on our page. Follow us on Twitter by searching: OSS Solid Waste @Aim2BGreen. For more information call the District's main office at 419-334-7222 or toll-free at 1-888-850-7224.

The Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste Management District was created under HB 592, which required counties to form single or multi-county solid waste districts. The District has developed a solid waste plan, which ensures disposal capacity. The District also sponsors waste reduction, recycling and reuse programs designed to meet recycling goals. The District’s Board of Directors includes the Boards of Commissioners in Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca Counties.