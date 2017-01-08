Monday nights at Ida Rupp Library

Monday nights at the Ida Rupp Library, located at 310 Madison Street, host Maker Monday or Craft Monday. Jan. 9, Jan. 30 and Feb. 27 are Maker Mondays. There will be a variety of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) supplies and technology will be available in the children’s area. Items could include OSMO, Cubetto, Legos, Marble Runs, Rubik’s Cubes, Doodler Pen, Snap Circuits and more.

Jan. 16, Feb. 9 and Mar. 6 will be Craft Mondays. Participants will be able to complete a craft to take home at the session. No registration is required for both of these programs. These programs are intended for preschool, elementary and teenagers.

For more information on these programs or other programs, visit idarupp.org or call 419-732-3212.