Fritz laid to rest

On Saturday, January 7, John Fritz was laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery. After a mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, a funeral procession took Fritz through the town her served and called home before he met his final resting place.

From Immaculate Conception, the procession went east on Fourth to Jefferson passing the Ottawa County Courthouse where Fritz served as Ottawa County Commissioner for two four year terms. The procession then traveled north on Jefferson to Perry. Heading east on Perry, the procession then headed to the City/County Complex to pass the John F. Fritz Building. Then the procession went south on Buckeye Boulevard to State Street then west on State Street to Lincoln Drive.

Heading north on Lincoln Drive the procession turned west on Second Street to pass old City Hall where Fritz served as Mayor of the City of Port Clinton for 17 years from 1971 to 1988. The procession then went past Bolte Insurance Agency where Fritz was a realtor and insurance agent for over 50 years. Then the procession passed Veterans Park where Fritz planned the Memorial Day ceremonies for Port Clinton for over 50 years.

The procession then headed to Riverview Cemetery where friends and family met to pay their final respects.