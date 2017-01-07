TOPS offers easy ways to cut and burn 100 calories

Barbara Cady, president of TOPS Club Inc.® (Take Off Pounds Sensibly®), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, advises that if you are overwhelmed by making healthy eating and fitness choices and not losing the weight you want, there is another avenue to explore. “Think of smaller, more sustainable steps,” she said.

A perennial New Year’s resolution is to lose weight, whether it is 5 lbs., 50 lbs., or 150 lbs. But despite our best intentions, most of us have not been very successful at the battle of the bulge.

According to Cady, the strategy is to cut 100 calories daily combined with burning 100 calories daily with the goal of losing up to 20 pounds over the course of one year. “The less painful and difficult the adjustments to healthy eating and physical activity, the more likely it is that we will keep them up, leading to a healthier lifestyle,” she said.

Cady has issued a challenge to all TOPS members to cut and burn until they lose a collective million-pound loss for 2017. Here are some tips from TOPS on cutting and burning 100 calories each day.

Calorie Cutting Tips

• Can’t give up your morning bagel? Eat only half.

• Skip the cream and sugar and flavor your coffee with cinnamon.

• Flavor a baked potato with salsa and fat-free Greek yogurt instead of butter and sour cream.

• Leave four bites on your plate.

• Instead of drinking a full glass of juice, add just a splash of it to sparkling water.

Calorie Burning Tips

• Go for a one-mile walk.

• Watching TV? Walk in place during commercial for a combined total of 25 minutes.

• Climb up and down the stairs for 15 minutes.

• Vacuum or scrub the floor for 25 minutes.

• Buy a set of resistance bands and aim for 25 minutes of resistance exercises.

TOPS Club Inc.® (Take Off Pounds Sensibly®) is the original weight-loss support and wellness education organization. Founded in 1948, TOPS is the only nonprofit, noncommercial weight-loss organization of its kind. TOPS promotes successful weight management with a “Real People. Real Weight Loss.®” philosophy that combines support from others at weekly chapter meetings, healthy eating, regular exercise and wellness information. TOPS has approximately 125,000 members – male and female, age seven and older – in thousands of chapters throughout the United States and Canada.

Visitors are welcome to attend their first TOPS meeting free of charge. Membership is affordable at just $32 per year in the U.S., plus nominal chapter fees. To find a local chapter, visit tops.org or call Area Captain Janine Dress at 419-265-7298. There are several chapters that meet in the Ottawa County area.