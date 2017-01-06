Restoring unemployment compensation system requires balances approach

Thankfully this summer, we did pay back the remaining $271 million, saving businesses across the state millions in potential taxes in the coming year. However, issues over how to make our unemployment compensation program solvent linger on.

During the nationwide economic recession of about eight years ago, Ohio’s long-stemming issues with its unemployment compensation system were highlighted. Ohio had to borrow money from the federal government in order to fund it. While this was not unusual, several other states also had to borrow money, Ohio was one of the last states to pay it back.

The system works kind of like a rubber band that gets stretched back and forth depending on how the economy is faring at a given time. When the economy is strong, there is obviously less need for unemployment benefits because more people are able to find work. But when the economy weakens, and more and more people are laid off, then the benefits are needed to pay those unemployment benefits.

The state legislature has been working diligently over the past two years to try and find a balance between business and labor for achieving solvency, as well as strengthening the fund should the economy turn south.

While an absolute solution or compromise has yet to be reached, we have made great progress over the past year, most recently with the passage of Senate Bill 235. That bill includes concessions by business and labor, which brings us closer to the solvency mark. I have been impressed with the leaders of these groups for their willingness to come together and seek a solution.

We all understand that a balanced approach is needed in order to avoid harmful effects of another recession. Simply stated, there is no business without labor, and there is no labor without business. Therefore, these groups have agreed to continue the conversation moving forward in coordination with legislative leaders as we head into the coming year.

I am confident that we will indeed find a solution that works for all sides, understanding that the entire process hinges on a give-and-take mentality. But in working with everyone involved, I know that everyone shares the goals of protecting Ohio workers and maintaining a strong economy throughout our state.