Light ramblings

The Port Clinton Lighthouse has taken on a very festive look for Christmas with garlands and the striking wreath hung over the cupola railing. Thank you to Darrell and Connie Brand for the decorations. As this holiday period ends, the decorations will soon be down and the conservancy will turn to our first season of operation that most likely will mean a regular schedule beginning on Memorial Day and ending on Labor Day.

This is where you, our community residents, come in. We will need a stable core of volunteers to open the lighthouse on a regular basis during the summer. Final plans have not been established but we would tentatively like to, at a minimum, be open from 1-4 p.m.for a minimum of two days a week, likely the weekends. To have weekday openings will be dependent on the number of volunteers who agree to be docents and how quickly they can be trained. Three docents will be needed for each day (from 1-4 p.m.) we are open. If you wish to become a docent please send us a note at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and we will acknowledge your interest and our response will explain the next steps.

During this winter the Keepers of the Port Clinton Lighthouse will be hosting a series of “Lighthouse Winter Sundays at the Library” where talks/slide shows/panels/ will be presented on a variety of topics. Our first two “Lighthouse Winter Sundays” will be on Sundays, January 15 and February 19, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Ida Rupp Public Library. The January 15 program will be presented by Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy President Richard Norgard and is entitled “A Complete History of the Port Clinton Lighthouse” and it will be a slide show with plenty of opportunity for audience questions and discussion. Richard is also writing a book on this topic and will provide interesting information about our local treasure - things you did not know. A description of the February 19 program will be provided in the Light Ramblings column appearing in the Groundhog Day’s Beacon edition available February 2 and details will also be available on our website.

We have been overwhelmed, and pleased. One of our challenges (meaning the lighthouse group) has been determining the optimum balance of providing lighthouse merchandise without becoming overly entrepreneurial in motivation. Visitors and us locals have been clamoring for mugs, t-shirts, and other type of mementos. The Conservancy is not a business nor do we wish to become a business. We are working on some balance between having “stuff” available yet not siphoning our finite volunteer effort from our major goal of promoting our community and lighthouse. The balance we now have achieved, and will work to expand, is to have local merchants have available an item for sale with proceeds of the sale (or part of the proceeds) go to the Lighthouse. This can help promote traffic to the merchants’ business and help meet the memento needs of visitors. For example, at the current time, the following businesses have Lighthouse items: Lighthouse Coasters are at Lily and Gerts (122 W. 2nd St.), Lighthouse Christmas Ornaments are at the Wide World Shoppe (130 Madison St.), Lighthouse Copper Jewelry made by Tammy Almindinger from the old Lighthouse cupola is at Mary’s Blossom Shop (125 Madison St.), Lighthouse Blueprints are at Northern Exposure (136 Madison St.), Lighthouse t-shirts at Country Gentlemen (228 E. 2nd St.), Lighthouse specialty items made by Tammy Almindinger from the old Lighthouse cupola at Unique (206 Madison St.), and a significant contribution to the Lighthouse is made for every tin with the Lighthouse logo sold at the Popcorn Shop (60 N. Madison). Coffee Express (128 W. 2nd St.) has continued to sell out of Lighthouse mugs and we hope to re-fill them soon. Additionally, there are scale models of the Port Clinton Lighthouse available and if you want to see this excellent craftsmanship there are samples in display cases to be seen at Croghan Bank (226 East Perry) and at the Ottawa County Historical Museum (126 W. 3rd St.). The models are pricey ($250) but if you saw the craftsmanship you would understand. Anyway, the availability of “stuff” for those interested is something we are trying to balance. Suggestions always welcome and you can reach us through our website (portclintonlighthouse.org)

If you are a Keeper of the Port Clinton Lighthouse you are welcomed and encouraged to attend the first annual meeting of the Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy on Tuesday evening, January 17, 6 PM, at the Ida Rupp Public Library.

Finally, and sadly, we note the passing of former Port Clinton Mayor, and very ardent Lighthouse supporter, John Fritz. Long before the placement and agreement with the City of Port Clinton was cemented, John Fritz had sent a donation along with an encouraging note of support for the project and he would show up with enthusiasm and encouragement at open houses and other Lighthouse events. His persistent and support was very meaningful to the Conservancy. Thank you, John.