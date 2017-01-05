Competitive Funding Grant first funding round meeting

The Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste District will offer grants in 2017 for the purpose of setting up recycling programs or buying recycled products. Eligible applicants include: governmental entities, educational institutions or non-profit organizations. Two funding rounds will be offered in 2017 with application deadlines of January 31 and June 30. The grant program’s main priority is to set up recycling programs for agencies in Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca Counties. Once a recycling program has been established, an agency may apply for funds for products made from a minimum of 25% recycled content materials. The District cannot fund any privately owned businesses.

In order to be eligible to apply applicants are required to attend a meeting at the District office. Applicants must attend the meeting just prior to the funding round in which they intend to apply. The required meeting for the first round will be held Thursday, January 5, at 10 a.m. at the OSS Solid Waste District office at 1875 E. State Street, Fremont.

Applicants may register for the meeting by calling the District office at 419-334-7222, toll-free at 1-888-850-7224 or email Assistant Director, Amy Drummer at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The application and guidelines are available on the District's website: www.recycleoss.org.