Magruder Foundation presents check for cancer patients
L to R: Michele Mueller, Director of Development for Magruder Hospital Foundation presents a check to Laura Muller, Director of Oncology at Magruder Hospital for cancer patients in need.
The Magruder Hospital Foundation recently presented a check in the amount of $2,092.85 to the Oncology Department at Magruder Hospital. The money was raised at the 2016 Bras for A Cause 5K Run/Walk in October and will help cancer patients in need.
“This is a great way to end the year,” said Laura Muller, Magruder’s Director of Oncology. “The Magruder Hospital Foundation and the community sponsors of Bras for A Cause 5K recognize the value of providing assistance to cancer patients during a very stressful time, these funds are greatly appreciated.”
Michele Mueller, Director of Development at the Magruder Hospital Foundation added “The Foundation’s partnership with the community in 2016 enabled us to reach a new level of support. We look forward to carrying this momentum into 2017. We are grateful to The Muffler Smiths for being the 2016 Bras for A Cause 5K prime sponsor.” Other sponsors of the 5/K event included Bassett’s Market, Edgewood Manor Nursing Center, Home Instead Senior Care, Riverview Health Care Campus, Ohio Living Vineyard on Catawba, Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, Wal-mart, Park Press, Bergman Orchards, Luc Ice and Andy’s Party Mart.
