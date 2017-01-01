Magruder Foundation presents check for cancer patients

L to R: Michele Mueller, Director of Development for Magruder Hospital Foundation presents a check to Laura Muller, Director of Oncology at Magruder Hospital for cancer patients in need.

The Magruder Hospital Foundation recently presented a check in the amount of $2,092.85 to the Oncology Department at Magruder Hospital. The money was raised at the 2016 Bras for A Cause 5K Run/Walk in October and will help cancer patients in need.