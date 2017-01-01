Benefit for Jake Lipstraw
There will be a BBQ chicken dinner benefit for Jake Lipstraw on January 21 at Oak Harbor High School.
Following an accident in October, a very large tumor was discovered in Jake’s spinal canal. He underwent a very extensive nine hour surgery at Cleveland Clinic on December 19 that was supposed to remove the tumor entirely. Unfortunately, the surgeons were unable to remove all of the tumor and another surgery took place on December 27.
All proceeds from fundraising will benefit Jake Lipstraw and his family to help cover medical costs, lost wages during treatment and recovery and travel expenses to and from Cleveland.
Tickets for the benefit dinner are available at Family Hair Center in Oak Harbor.
