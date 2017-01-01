Humane Society looking for Board members
The Humane Society of Ottawa County is seeking two to four persons to fill vacant seats on their Board of Directors.
A general election will be held on Wednesday, January 4, at 7 p.m. at the Ida Rupp Public Library meeting room, 310 Madison Street, Port Clinton.
Members of the Humane Society of Ottawa County are encouraged to attend and participate. Members include anyone who donated to the Humane Society in 2016, anyone who adopted a pet from the shelter this year, anyone who volunteered on a regular basis, and employees of the Humane Society.
For more information, contact the shelter at 419-734-5191.
