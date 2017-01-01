HEAP assistance still available; limited hours for holidays

Wood County: Jordan Center, 812 N. College Ave, Bowling Green, 419-353-7407

Sandusky County: Central Office, 109 S. Front St., Fremont, 419-334-8911

Ottawa County: WSOS Family Development Center, 1854 E. Perry St., 419-855-3931

Seneca County: WSOS Family Development Center, 801 Kirk St., 419-435-4883



Sites will resume normal hours on Jan. 2, 2017.



EHEAP provides utility assistance for Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca and Wood County residents who are facing a utility shut-off or have already had a utility disconnect, as well as households with a heating supply (propane, fuel oil, wood, kerosene, coal or corn pellets) that will last fewer than ten days. EHEAP also provides financial assistance for customers who need assistance paying for utility deposits.



To qualify, residents must have an annual income of 175 percent of federal poverty guidelines or less (e.g. $42,525 annual income/family of four). Proof of citizenship for all household members is also required in order to qualify. This includes any one of the following: birth certificates, Social Security cards, voter registration cards, and baptismal certificates or hospital birth records if the location of birth is shown. Applications cannot be completed without bringing these documents to the appointment, in addition to the other required information. Call the scheduling hotline (888-441-4327) for a detailed recording of acceptable documents.



EHEAP applicants seeking assistance through WSOS must provide a picture ID; birth certificates; social security numbers and birth dates for all household residents; proof of disability (if applicable); documentation of all income in the household for the past three months for all residents ages 18 or older at the time of their enrollment. Applicants must also provide all pages their household’s most current electric and/or gas bills or information on their bulk fuel account, or a statement showing the minimum delivery amount of heating fuel required for a new bulk fuel account.



For more information or to make an EHEAP appointment, contact WSOS at 1-888-441-4327 or 419-334-8911, or visit wsos.org and view the Utility Assistance tab on the main page.