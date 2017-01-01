Happy 2017! Walleye Drop celebrates 20th year

Happy 2017! Walleye Drop celebrates 20th yearFeatured
Thousands of people were on North Madison Street in downtown Port Clinton to watch the annual Walleye Drop. This year the Walleye Drop celebrated its 20th anniversary.
Before the drop at midnight, there was a Minnow Drop at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 4 p.m. The family friendly event included games, snacks, live entertainment, face painting and balloon animals. African Safari Wildlife Park was also on hand with some animal friends.
There was a Rock, Paper, Scissors contest at 8:30 p.m. and the finals were conducted on the main stage at 10:30 p.m. Caleb Rose was the winner of the contest and he won a Walleye Drop sweatshirt, a Walleye Drop ornament and a gift certificate.
The DJ played music for the crowd to dance to as Wylie the Walleye made the plunge at midnight.
For more information on the Walleye Drop, visit wyliewalleyefoundation.com.
