Live Christmas tree recycling opportunities

As the holiday season comes to a close and Christmas trees are being taken down the Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste District has gathered the following information on how to dispose of live Christmas trees in the community. Trees must be free of all decorations and tinsel. For further information contact local community officials.

The following locations in Ottawa County:

City of Port Clinton 419-734-5522

Republic Services will be picking up trees at the curb in the city limits on Friday, January 6 and Friday, January 13.

Village of Elmore 419-862-3454

Trees will be collected at the curb starting December 27.

Village of Genoa 419-855-7791

Trees will be collected at the curb after December 26.

Village of Marblehead 419-798-9229

Trees will be picked up at the curb through the month of January.

Village of Oak Harbor 419-898-1823

Place trees at the curb for pickup through the month of January.

Catawba Island Township 419-797-4131

Trees will be collected roadside through the month of January.

Danbury Township 419-734-4091

Trees may be dropped off at the designated area behind the township hall located at 5972 E. Port Clinton Rd. through the end of January.

Erie Township 419-635-2010

Trees may be dropped off at the old LaCarne School during the month of January, during daylight hours.

Portage Township 419-732-3543

Trees will be collected roadside until January 20.

Salem Township 419-898-4494

Trees will be accepted at the Salem Township Union Cemetery through the month of January.

For more information regarding Christmas tree disposal, the District recommends to contact the local township, city or village at the phone number listed.

For general recycling information, District recycling collections and events log onto the OSS Solid Waste District's website at recycleoss.org. You can also join us on Facebook by searching: Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Green Recycling Scene and hitting the like button on our page. Follow us on Twitter by searching: OSS Solid Waste @Aim2BGreen. For more information call the District's main office at 419-334-7222 or toll-free at 1-888-850-7224.

The Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste Management District was created under HB 592, which required counties to form single or multi-county solid waste districts. The District has developed a solid waste plan, which ensures disposal capacity. The District also sponsors waste reduction, recycling and reuse programs designed to meet recycling goals. The District’s Board of Directors includes the Boards of Commissioners in Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca Counties.