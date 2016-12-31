Port Clinton Women’s Club wins Gift of Lights
Main Street Port Clinton is pleased to announce that the Port Clinton Women’s Club is the 2016 winner of the Gift of Lights. Local businesses and organizations competed to win the best decorated Christmas tree at Adams Street Park in downtown, historic Port Clinton. All monies raised from the voting from the Gift of Lights will be donated to Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep as selected by last year’s winner.
Thank you to the following businesses for decorating a tree: The Beacon, City of Port Clinton, Civilian Marksmanship Program, Compassionate Friends, Diversified Insurance, First National Bank, Goodwill, Oliver H Perry Lodge #341, Port Clinton Chamber Ambassadors, Port Clinton Leadership Council (A), Port Clinton Leadership Council (B), Port Clinton Women’s Club, Walleye Drop, Wreaths Across America.
