Walleye Drop celebrates 20th anniversary

Touch a Truck 2:30-4 p.m. Ever wonder what it’s like to sit in the back of a police car or honk the horn on a fire truck? Find out at the Touch a Truck event. The event features emergency services, Coast Guard, armed forces and various utility vehicles.

The Walleye Drop is celebrating its 20th anniversary this New Year’s Eve. The festivities are as follows:

Minnow Drop and kids’ activities 4-6:15p.m.

A smaller version of the Walleye Drop, the Minnow Drop, will take place at the Knights of Columbus hall at 4 p.m. There will be games, snacks, live entertainment, face painting and balloon animals. African Safari Wildlife Park will be bringing some of their favorite animals to visit Wylie and his friends at the Minnow Drop. Learn about the animals, pet them and even buy a souvenir photo with a Burmese python.

DJ on the main stage 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Listen to music and catch a photo op with Wylie the Walleye on North Madison Street downtown.

Rock, Paper, Scissors Championship 8-9:30 p.m.

The Beacon editor Jasmine Cupp will host this year’s Rock, Paper, Scissors Championship. Signup and go head to head for Walleye Drop prizes like swag and gift cards. The final two contestants will be brought on stage for their final match. Entry fee for the competition is $10.

Teen party 9 p.m.

New this year, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 214 E. Second St., will be hosting a teen party in conjunction with the Walleye Drop main event. Teens can enjoy a fun, safe environment close to the downtown action. The party begins at 9 p.m. and concludes after the Walleye Drop fireworks. The party will feature: Food, dance party, video games, Bible study, crafts, a countdown to midnight and a supervised walk to the Walleye Drop during the final moments of 2016.

Main stage festivities 11 p.m.

During the last hour of 2016, the main stage will be filled with various activities including prize drawings, prizes thrown into the crowd, on stage photo opportunities, speeches by local officials and other exciting times will be had on North Madison Street.

Walleye starts to fall 11:59:30 p.m.

Wylie the Walleye will begin to drop and confetti cannons will cover the crowd. Fireworks will bring in 2017 at midnight.