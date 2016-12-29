The Great Swami predictions for 2027

February 2027

The Cleveland Browns, led by former Ohio State quarterback Zane Martel, wins the Super Bowl with an exciting 27-24 overtime win over the Detroit Lions. 20-year veteran Joe Thomas announces his retirement after the game. The Burning Snowman event is once again a big success and is now held on the beach at Camp Perry. The Beacon is voted Ohio’s Number 1 newspaper by the Associated Press. Editor Jasmine Cupp accepts the award in Columbus.



March 2027

Because none of the news and information provided on Social Media sites such as Facebook and Twitter can be concluded to be accurate and/or reliable, those two businesses go bankrupt! Donald Trump, Jr. announces his intention to run for President a day after Chelsea Clinton announces her intent also. President Rand Paul says “so what” to the announcements assuming that neither candidate will be able to beat him.



April 2027

Thanks in large measure to the cleaning up of Lake Erie during the administration of Governor Randy Gardner, with the help of his ODNR Director Chris Redfern, the Walleye populations in the lake have grown exponentially. Says Redfern on a specially organized fishing trip, “I have the best job in the world!”



May 2027

The Walleye Festival get a little help from the Port Clinton Area Charter Captains Association. They bring back the big Celebrity Walleye Tournament featuring top 5-man teams from the National Football League as well as teams from the NFL Alumni. Joe Thomas, along with his favorite fishing buddy D’Arcy Egan, easily wins the 3-day tournament with a catch of over 100 lbs. for his top two fish each day (a total of 6 fish). Iraq War veteran Bert Fall serves again as Grand Marshall of the Memorial Day Parade.



June 2027

The Jet Express and the City of Port Clinton reach an agreement to allow the use of the old undeveloped parking lot along the river. The city is allowed to charge for parking and immediately begins to rake in the $$$. By the end of the year, they hit $500,000 in revenue, essentially doubling the City’s income. Marblehead Mayor Kim Redfern is disappointed as they were trying to lure the Jet Express to the village.



July 2027

Another massive Mike Snider Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament pays for the largest ever Fireworks show ever in Port Clinton. Unfortunately, more people attend the even bigger fireworks shows on Catawba, as well as in Oak Harbor, Elmore, Genoa and Marblehead! A special guest in a red suit, sleigh and 8 tiny reindeer, shows up for Christmas in July on Put-in-Bay. Unfortunately, they are largely ignored by the crowd much more interested in Island frivolity! Mayor Mack McCann tries to drive the sleigh for publicity but is arrested for flying without a pilot license.



August 2027

After 8 years as Mayor, Mike Snider announces he will step down and not run for re-election so he can focus on fundraising events for the city. Gabe Below announces that he will run for the office as a Democrat, while the Republicans offer the candidacy to County Commissioner Mark Coppeler.



September 2027

Unable to bring in Tall Ships to celebrate the 1813 Battle of Lake Erie, Ed Patrick from the Liberty Air Museum contacts the U.S. Navy and the U.S.S. Bataan, a helicopter and landing craft carrier, is brought in instead. The Bataan is joined by 2 WWII destroyers, a heavy cruiser and 5 PT boats. Lake Erie Shores and Islands Director, Mary Ann Snider says that this could be the best “Tall Ships” event ever!



October 2027

The Cleveland Indians win the 2027 World Series on a 11th inning walk off homer from Francisco Lindor, as they defeat the unbeatable Chicago Cubs. Ageless Edwin Incarnacion hits .433 for the series with three home runs and 12 RBIs. Oak Harbor is designated as a City/Municipality by the State of Ohio and Mayor Joe Helle files suit to become the County Seat of Ottawa County.



November 2027

Renee Bolte Stine is unanimously elected to be Commodore of Port Clinton Yacht Club, only the second woman to be elected to that post and the fifth member of the Bolte Family to be chosen. Mark Coppeler is an easy winner of the Mayor’s Race in Port Clinton, while Gary Macko is the surprise winner in Oak Harbor having retired from the PGA Golf Tour. Kim Redfern also wins in Marblehead, which boasts the largest downtown business district in Ottawa County.



December 2027

Materion takes over as Ottawa County’s largest employer as they complete the new lens for the replacement of the Hubble telescope and complete work on NASA’s mission to Mars. Meanwhile, Dan Almendinger holds his 25th annual Retirement Party at Catawba Island Club. AND, if you don’t think that any of this will ever happen, I learned last week and in 2005, Swami predicted that the Indians would lose to the Chicago Cubs in extra innings in October of 2016 giving the Cubbies their first World Series in 120 years. (Actually, it was 108 years but who’s counting…I NAILED IT!)