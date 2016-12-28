Top ten news stories of 2016

A community funded and community built all accessibility playground now has a home in Lakeview Park in Port Clinton. A dream and vision of all inclusive play became a reality for the committee making it a perfect gift for children and adults in the community.

After hours of restoration and back and forth negotiations between the City of Port Clinton and the Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy, the Port Clinton Lighthouse was placed on the shoreline of Lake Erie in Waterworks Park just north of Derby Pond.

3. Marblehead celebrates 125 years

The village of Marblehead, home to the busiest Coast Guard station and oldest operating lighthouse on the Great Lakes, turned 125 this year. Many events were held celebrating the anniversary throughout the year which honored the village being such a special place to live.

4. Rest in peace John Fritz

Former Mayor of Port Clinton (serving for 17 years), veteran and local legend John Fritz passed away December 20, 2016. Mayor Fritz gave a lot of time to the community he loved and will be greatly missed.

5. Portage Resale gives back $125k

$125,000 was paid forward to 38 different non-profit organizations in Ottawa County as a result of operations at Portage Resale Center. This year’s total surpassed the 2015 amount by $40,000.

6. Lake Erie has a clean 2016

2016 marked a minimal amount of harmful algal blooms for Lake Erie. Due to the dry summer season, discharge from farm fields into rivers and streams leading to the lake were minimal. This is just one of the reasons HABs were few and far between. What will 2017 bring for our lake?

7. Magruder Hospital expands

One of the biggest employers in Ottawa County had a huge expansion in 2016. Magruder Hospital added an urgent care, occupational health and pharmacy services to their campus. These services are a great addition to the community and help keep Magruder one of the best hospitals.

8. Oak Harbor hand powered boat launch

In 2016 there was construction of a hand powered boat launch on the shore of the Portage River in Oak Harbor. The project consists of an ADA accessible concrete walk, concrete steps down to the Portage River, a wooden overlook and a gravel emergency access drive.

9. Port Clinton Christmas tree

Those of us local Port Clinton residents embedded in nostalgia took notice of Mayor Wheeler and local business owners bringing back the Christmas tree on the corner of Perry and Madison. Thank you to those who donated time and materials to make this happen.

10. Best of the Best honored in Ottawa County

In record setting attendance and record setting participation, the third annual Best of the Best celebrated individuals, businesses and organizations that make Ottawa County great. We look forward to honoring you in 2017!