Shelby Leigh: Oak Harbor Apple Festival Queen

Hello everyone, my name is Shelby Leigh and I am the 2016-2017 Oak Harbor Apple Festival Queen. I started my reign in October this year at the Apple Festival. Some things my court and I got to do that weekend consists of picking up trash around the stage, going through a firehouse, learning about railroad safety, meeting other courts at the luncheon, riding in antique cars for the parade and taking pictures on rides with my Princess First Attendant, Sydney. It was a lot of fun and I can't wait for the festival next year.

To get in the holiday spirit, we participated in a Christmas parade located in Maumee. We had fun, despite the freezing cold. I am looking forward to our parade season this summer. We also got to volunteer at our local nursing home. First l, we put up a Christmas tree. We had loads of fun doing so. Next, we got to help the residents play bingo. I got to call the numbers, as the other court members got to help them find the numbers on their cards. Another thing we got to do is help at the annual Olde Fashion Christmas in our town. We got to stand in the log cabin with Santa, passing out different things. It was fun to see the kids' face as they sat on Santa's lap; our little photo-shoot beforehand was fun as well. Our final thing we've done so far is our Christmas party as a court. We played games and did our secret Santa exchange. We all enjoyed it and of course the food too. Our next event will be going to our local police station and giving them a meal. I'm super excited.