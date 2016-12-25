OSS Aim to be Green recycling drop off naughty and nice list

The holiday season is a time when families and friends gather together for parties and holiday celebrations. After the party is over, it is important for residents who use the Aim to Be Green local township containers to recycle as much of the waste produced as they can. But remember not everything this holiday season is recyclable. Please take a moment to review the naughty and nice recycling list before tossing an item into your recycling container.

Materials that will be accepted on the nice list include: wrapping paper (not foil), gift boxes, gift bags (not foil), cardboard wrapping paper rolls, cardboard boxes, Christmas cards and envelopes, newspapers and sales ads, junk mail, clean pizza boxes (no grease or food residue), paperboard (like cereal boxes), plastic bottles and jugs, aluminum and steel food and drink cans and glass bottles and jars.

Materials on the naughty list that will not be recycled include: ribbons and bows, tissue paper, foil wrapping paper, plastic bags, packaging materials such as plastic air bags, bubble wrap, Styrofoam blocks or packaging peanuts, plastic toys, whipped topping and butter tubs (if not thoroughly cleaned of food residue), aluminum pie and roasting pans and VHS tapes.

Questions may be directed to the District’s main office toll free at 1-888-850-7224 or 419-334-7222.

For general recycling information, District recycling collections and events log onto the OSS Solid Waste District's website at www.recycleoss.org. You can also join us on Facebook by searching: Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Green Recycling Scene and hitting the like button on our page. Follow us on Twitter by searching: OSS Solid Waste @Aim2BGreen. For more information call the District's main office at 419-334-7222 or toll-free at 1-888-850-7224.

The Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste Management District was created under HB 592, which required counties to form single or multi-county solid waste districts. The District has developed a solid waste plan, which ensures disposal capacity. The District also sponsors waste reduction, recycling and reuse programs designed to meet recycling goals. The District’s Board of Directors includes the Board of Commissioners in Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca County.