Upcoming events at Ida Rupp

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. there will be 20-25 minutes of stories, songs, finger plays and rhymes for children ages 6-23 months with their caregiver. Play and social time will follow for those who participate in the program. The dates are: Jan. 11, 18, 25 and Feb. 1, 8, 15. No registration is required.

Tales for Toddlers

For children ages 2 and 3, with their caregiver, there will be 30 minutes of stories, songs and finger plays in the children’s area in the beach room.

The program will be Mondays (Jan. 9, 23, 30 and Feb. 13) at 10:30 a.m. On Jan. 16 and Feb. 6 the program will be offered at 6 p.m. with added craft time. No registration is required.

For more information about these programs or other programs at Ida Rupp Library, call 419-732-3212.