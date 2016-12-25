Household Water Well Program helps rural Ohio homeowners

Ohio rural homeowners who need to repair or construct new wells may be eligible for a low-interest loan through the Household Water Well Program (HHWWP). Administered by the Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP), HHWWP offers an up to $11,000 loan for water-well construction or repairs. Loans carry an interest rate of 1 percent. Loan maturity may not exceed 20 years and will depend on the borrower’s repayment ability. Borrowers will be responsible for associated loan costs such as recording and other fees.

“HHWWP provides rural homeowners on a fixed income a highly affordable means of improving their water wells,” Rural Community Assistance Program Assistant Director Kristin Woodall said. “The program offers loans at a very low interest rate that should be manageable for homeowners to budget.”



To be eligible, residents must live in a rural area such as a township, village or county wherein the population does not exceed 50,000. Applicants must own and occupy the home or be purchasing the home that is serviced by the well. Household income for Ohio residents applying must not exceed $55,216.



RCAP is administered by WSOS Community Action Commission.



For more information or to obtain an application, visit wsos.org or call Kristin Woodall or Angie McConnell at 419-334-8911 or 1-800-775-9767.