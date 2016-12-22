Sheriff Sound Off

The extreme cold we have already experienced and will probably get much more of this year can be extremely dangerous for many. Please take the time to ensure the safety of any elderly neighbors by shoveling their snow so that they are not inclined to do so. Take them a hot meal, get their mail, do anything you can to help them to stay out of the extreme cold.

The first day of winter is this week? Sure seems like we were hit with winter several weeks ago.

We also need to ensure that our pets are not out in the extreme cold without proper housing, food or water. Our pets depend on us for all of their basic needs. We cannot fail them by forgetting that they too suffer from the effects of the extreme temperatures.

With the cold weather also comes snow and ice covered roads. Please drive with extra caution and be aware of the road conditions. Pack yourself an emergency bag and put it in your vehicle just in case you would be stranded. There are a number of items to place in the bag which can be used if needed. Be sure to keep at least a half a tank of gasoline in your vehicle just in case you would be stuck or stranded. This allows you to run the engine for warmth.

Lastly, please watch out for one another. We still live in a great community where people really do care about each other. It is especially gratifying this time of year to do a little extra to help neighbors, other travelers, or anyone in need. We truly are our brother’s keepers. If we can all remember that and care for each other, we will continue the traditions of our great community.

I hope that you and your family have a very Merry Christmas and a safe holiday season.