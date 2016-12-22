25th anniversary celebrated with new name

Ottawa County Transitional Housing, Inc. is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2017, they will be changing their name to Community Support Services. The new name was selected to better reflect the growth of the agency’s mission over the past several years and to better represent future flexibility and expansion of services going forward.

The agency will continue to operate as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving Ottawa County families. A new website will be launching soon and a 25th anniversary Gala is scheduled for April of 2017. Services will continue without interruption.

Since 1992 Ruth Ann’s House has provided housing and family development services to homeless women and their children who may be victims of domestic violence. For more information about Ruth Ann’s House services, please contact 419-734-9718.

Since 2005 The Community Outreach Program began providing family development services, free tax preparation, emergency food, medication assessments and general community assistance to families in need. The Outreach program is entirely funded by United Way and is able to provide limited financial assistance depending on donations received. Information and assistance requests can be made by calling the Community Outreach Program unit at 419-734-9494 or United Way 211.