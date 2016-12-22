Increased patrol over holiday season

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrol throughout the 2016/2017 Christmas and New Year holidays. Overtime shifts will be scheduled over the holidays in an attempt to promote safety among drivers, as well as dray awareness to the other traffic on the roadways.

The deputies assigned to the overtime duties will work varying hours during the shifts. The deputies will enforce all traffic laws, with a greater emphasis on OVI, violations, as well as speed, seat belts and distracted driving.

This overtime is part of a grant received by The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office from the Governor’s Highway Safety Office.