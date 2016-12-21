Local legend John Fritz passes away
John Fritz at the 2016 Memorial Day ceremony.
Former Port Clinton Mayor and Ottawa County Commissioner John Fritz passed away at his home in the Fountains sometime on Tuesday, December 20.
John Fritz was a lifelong resident of Port Clinton, serving as a councilman for several years before winning election as Mayor in 1971. He served in that office for 17 years before deciding to run for Ottawa County Commissioner in 1988. He served at the courthouse for at least two terms.
In addition, John Fritz was a former Marine, a Realtor and Insurance agent for the Bolte Agency for over 50 years. He was a former President of the Port Clinton Kiwanis Club, another organization he was a member of for over 50 years. He was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1750 where he served as Grand Knight. He will be remembered by many as a long-serving Boy Scout leader in Port Clinton, and school bus driver where he drove the team bus for the Redskin football and basketball teams for many years. He was even a newspaper writer for a while, doing a weekly column titles "Fritz's Like It Is" for the Port Clinton Press in the mid-1970s. He was a regular guest on the WRWR midday talk show "Sound Off". He was an active and faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish.
All that being said, when the good Lord made John Fritz, he threw away the mold. He was every inch the squared-away Marine, and proudly wore his Marine uniform at numerous local functions, including Memorial Day. He did so much to touch the lives of so many people in Port Clinton and Ottawa County, too many to count. He was Port Clinton's version of George Bailey from "It's a Wonderful Life". We are all grateful, no matter what side of the political aisle you are on, to have had John Fritz in our lives for all of his lively 88 years.
6 comments
-
Nate Brown Wed, Dec 21, 2016 2:42pm Comment Link
Rest easy, Papa Fritz. We have the watch.Report
V/R
Nathan M. Brown, USN
-
Jim Finken Wed, Dec 21, 2016 1:34pm Comment Link
John Fritz was more than a Mayor to me. He was Mayor when I started on the Police Force. Through the years we became close friends and I was like a son to him and Max McLaury long time safety service director.I will miss him and his advice. My best to Tami and the family. Jim FinkenReport
-
Jerry george Wed, Dec 21, 2016 1:31pm Comment Link
John was a neighbor of mine at his home in Lakeside village, Hobe sound, fl. He was a leader in all aspects. As president of the men's club, the club thrived under his leadership. He will be missed by all of us who knew this proud marine.Report
Jerry and Betty George
New Castle, Pa
-
Kate Michael Hayslette Wed, Dec 21, 2016 11:17am Comment Link
Please accept our deepest and most heartfelt condolences at this difficult time.Report
Kate Michael-Hayslette and Family
"Dick Michael Family"
-
Deborah Maloney Wed, Dec 21, 2016 11:03am Comment Link
RIP John Fritz my deepest sympathy to his family Praying for comfort to you all..Deborah Maloney Astor FloridaReport
-
Gary E. Truman USMC Retired Wed, Dec 21, 2016 10:46am Comment Link
Semper Fi Devil Dog!! OOH-RAAH!!! Another Marine to guard the streets of Heaven. I will never forget the first time I heard John say, "Hey BOOT!!"Report
to me on the 3rd floor of the County Court House. I knew we would be friends and Brother Marines from that point on. Rest in Peace, Sgt. Fritz.
