Local legend John Fritz passes away

John Fritz was a lifelong resident of Port Clinton, serving as a councilman for several years before winning election as Mayor in 1971. He served in that office for 17 years before deciding to run for Ottawa County Commissioner in 1988. He served at the courthouse for at least two terms.

In addition, John Fritz was a former Marine, a Realtor and Insurance agent for the Bolte Agency for over 50 years. He was a former President of the Port Clinton Kiwanis Club, another organization he was a member of for over 50 years. He was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1750 where he served as Grand Knight. He will be remembered by many as a long-serving Boy Scout leader in Port Clinton, and school bus driver where he drove the team bus for the Redskin football and basketball teams for many years. He was even a newspaper writer for a while, doing a weekly column titles "Fritz's Like It Is" for the Port Clinton Press in the mid-1970s. He was a regular guest on the WRWR midday talk show "Sound Off". He was an active and faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish.

All that being said, when the good Lord made John Fritz, he threw away the mold. He was every inch the squared-away Marine, and proudly wore his Marine uniform at numerous local functions, including Memorial Day. He did so much to touch the lives of so many people in Port Clinton and Ottawa County, too many to count. He was Port Clinton's version of George Bailey from "It's a Wonderful Life". We are all grateful, no matter what side of the political aisle you are on, to have had John Fritz in our lives for all of his lively 88 years.