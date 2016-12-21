Mookie’s Academy of Dance holds dance showcase

On Thursday, Dec. 22, Mookie’s Academy of Dance will be holding a dance showcase. The event will showcase students and professionals. Guest artists include Danielle Doell, who has performed in venues in New York City and at dance festivals in Ireland, and Ellen Tucker, a professional ballroom dancer.

Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. at the Port Clinton High School Performing Arts Center. The cost is a suggested $10 donation that will go to the PCHS PAC.